SVP FCCI says main objective of chamber is to resolve collective issues

FAISALABAD: Every trade, sector and subsector has been given due representation through concerned standing committees in policy making and their proactive role could make FCCI more efficient, productive and result oriented, said Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a meeting of the conveners and co-conveners of the standing committees, he said that FCCI has provided a favorable environment to the standing committees to identify their sector specific problems along with their viable solutions and recommendations. He said that the issues identified by the standing committees are raised at local, provincial and federal level for their solutions and creating maximum facilitation for them. He said that some standing committees are doing excellent jobs and their performance would be openly acknowledged during AGM.

However, he expressed concern that some committees failed to hold even a single meeting despite six months ago, they were requested in a similar meeting to improve their performance. He said that the chamber encourages its members to improve their performance and on the basis of their efficiency, they are nominated for the executive committee. He said that in case of their excellent performance as executive members, they could also be picked for the august offices of President, SVP and VP.

He said that if a problem is not resolved, the members must again bring it into the notice of the office bearers. He clarified the main objective of the chamber is to resolve the collective issues of the business community instead of focusing on problems faced by the individuals.

SVP said that he is trying to resolve the problems of the members in Faisalabad while President Dr. Khurram Tariq who is also a member of the Anomaly Committee is busy in meetings at Islamabad to resolve the budget related issues. He said that sales tax has been imposed on more than 7,000 items and FCCI was also trying its optimum best to withdraw it. He also quoted the meeting of All Pakistan Chamber’s Presidents Conference and FPCCI who have categorically announced that they were neither consulted nor their recommendations regarding budget formulation were entertained. He urged upon the business community to stand united to protect their legitimate business interests.

Former President Rana Sikandar Azam said that FCCI has given due respect to the conveners and co- conveners of the standing committees and now they should think that in return what they have returned back to the FCCI.

The efforts of Shafique Hussain Shah, focal person of the meeting and protocol committee were highly appreciated for managing the FCCI affairs in collaboration with the office bearers and secretariat.

SVP Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that Shafique Hussain Shah has tried his best to resolve the problems of FCCI members regarding police, district administration and other concerned departments in a most efficient manner. He said that most of the members are fully satisfied with his cooperation.

He also appreciated the efforts of secretary general Muhammad Ayub, Deputy Secretary General Nasir Randhawa and DSG Finance Bilal Sharif. Earlier Sheikh Muhammad Fazil, Tayyab Gillani, Mirza Zahid, Talat Mahmood, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, Sohail Butt, Madam Najma Afzal, Junaid Baig, Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, Chaudhry Nawaz, Mian Tayyab, Shahzad Mahmood, Babar Shahzad, Attaullah and other conveners briefly explained the performance of their respective standing committees. Later Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered a vote of thanks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024