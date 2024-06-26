AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-26

ANF DG’s message on International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

Press Release Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: The rising tide of drug abuse poses an unprecedented challenge to our society, fuelled by insidious trafficking networks and influenced by modern trends. It imperils our communities and undermines our values. We must stand firm, crafting robust strategies that weave together prevention, treatment, and enforcement measures.

By tackling root causes and embracing a multifaceted approach, we can safeguard our future and reclaim our streets from the clutches of addiction.

Technology has revolutionized drug smuggling, moving beyond borders. From synthetic production to dark web trades with crypto currencies, enforcement faces new frontiers. The Pakistani government, through the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), collaborates with domestic and international partners to counter the production and spread of synthetic drugs. This effort aims to protect the youth and safeguard society from irreparable harm.

ANF focuses on implementing strategies to reduce drug supply, including dismantling trafficking organizations, conducting controlled deliveries, eradicating poppy cultivation, and disrupting illicit drug supply chains. These efforts are crucial in combating drug-related crimes and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The ANF campaign focuses on Harm Minimization and Zero Tolerance strategies aligned with global drug policies. Presently, its Drug Demand Reduction initiatives prioritize awareness campaigns, addiction treatment centers, and community programs to decrease drug demand and assist affected individuals.

ANF, engages in international cooperation to combat trafficking effectively by collaborating with foreign law enforcement agencies, participating in joint operations, sharing intelligence and best practices, and adhering to international drug policy commitments to address the transnational nature of the trade.

