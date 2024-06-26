Budget session: IPP leaders meet NA Speaker, by Speaker

ISLAMABAD: In the National Assembly the Parliamentary delegation of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Mustafa Shah at the Parliament House.

Members of the NA, Awn Chaudhry, Gul Asghar Bhagour and Munaza Hasan were present along with party president Aleem Khan.

On this occasion, discussions were held regarding the current budget session of the NA. NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Mustafa Shah appreciated the role of IPP especially in the current budget session.

IPP President and Federal Minister Aleem Khan assured all possible cooperation from his party in democratic and parliamentary affairs of the NA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024