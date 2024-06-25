AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia World Cup exit

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2024 05:43pm

GROS-ISLET: Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes there is no “drastic” need to cull Australia’s ageing squad despite the failure to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Australia’s 24-run loss to India on Monday pushed them to the brink of elimination from the last-four chase before Afghanistan’s dramatic victory against Bangladesh nudged them over the cliff.

By the time the next World Cup rolls around in India and Sri Lanka in 2026, only one of the current 15-man squad – Cameron Green – will still be well under 30.

Green, a 24-year-old all-rounder, didn’t get to play a game in this World Cup.

“There might be a couple of changes, but a lot of the guys still play in the franchise cricket if they’re not playing for Australia, so they’re available to be picked,” said Hazlewood, himself 33.

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

“There’s some class players in our 15, And we’ve got a couple on the bench as well. So, you’d think it’d be an actual slow change. I don’t think there’d be anything drastic.”

What does need drastic attention is Australia’s woeful performance in the field at the tournament.

Five catches were dropped in the 21-run defeat to Afghanistan in St Vincent.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh dropped three in the group game against Scotland and crucially let the destructive Hardik Pandya off the hook in the loss to India.

Pandya went on to make an undefeated 27 off 17 balls.

“The guys are always working as hard as ever on the fielding and training and there might not be as many opportunities to work on it around games in these sort of tournaments,” said Hazlewood.

“You’re always travelling and playing. So yeah, it hasn’t been good enough for the last few games in particular.”

Hazlewood said it was “very windy” in St Lucia on Monday and that could have been a contributing factor in their sub-par performance in the field.

“It’s just as hard catching into the wind as it is down breeze, as we saw today with India as well,” he said.

“So, you see some really good fielders drop catches and I guess it’s out of the ordinary but I think once you put all that together, new stadium, windy, they’re not excuses but I guess it’s something.”

australia Bangladesh Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia World Cup exit

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements on Wednesday, foreign minister says

Kremlin says ‘preparing’ for India’s Modi to visit Russia

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free’, has left UK

Read more stories