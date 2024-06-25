AIRLINK 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.7%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 26,634 Increased By 19.9 (0.07%)
KSE100 78,336 Increased By 104.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,328 Increased By 24.4 (0.1%)
Chicago wheat hits lowest on improving supply

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures steadied on Monday after falling to their lowest since April as the dollar strengthened and the supply outlook improved, with harvests ramping up in the United States and elsewhere, bringing new grain into the market.

Corn and soybean futures rose slightly. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was flat at $5.76 a bushel by 0450 GMT after falling to $5.73, the lowest since April 22. Downgrades to Russia’s harvest outlook pushed wheat to a 10-month high of $7.20 last month.

But weather conditions in Russia have improved, with consultants IKAR last week raising its forecast and the country’s agriculture minister saying frosts did not have a significant impact on harvest volumes as most affected farmland has been reseeded.

Soil moisture in other major producers such as Australia and Canada has also improved, while the US harvest is advancing quickly and farmers in Ukraine have started bringing in crops. The US dollar rose to its highest since the start of May, making US farm goods more expensive for buyers with other currencies. “The extent of the price decline seems exaggerated,” analysts at Commerzbank said in a note, adding that wheat stocks in exporting countries were likely to fall during the 2024/25 season despite improved crop prospects and rising inventories in the United States.

