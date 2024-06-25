Number of ‘mysterious’ deaths in Karachi rises to 17 in a day

KARACHI: The number of mysterious deaths in Karachi has risen to 17 within one day span as rescue services found seven more bodies from different areas of the city on Monday.

According to rescue officials, most of the individuals were believed to be drug addicts and died of extreme heat wave in the city. The ages of deceased persons range from 35 to 60 years.

The rescue officials said that six bodies were found in Jama Cloth Market, Golimar, Super Highway, Gulistan-e-Johar, Federal B Area and Landhi, while a tortured body was found near Surjani Town’s Fatima Society. The bodies were shifted to the relevant police stations and then to the morgue for further action. The identification process of the bodies is under way.