Pakistan

Heavy rains likely in July: NDMA advises authorities to stay alert

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 25 Jun, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised the relevant authorities to stay alert in anticipation of heavy rains in July, as the monsoon season approaches in the country.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the NDMA while issuing a comprehensive monsoon forecast, highlighting expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July here on Monday said that the monsoon is likely to start in the country in the first week of July.

Moderate to very heavy rains may cause riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events.

In light of these projections, the NDMA has advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.

Local departments are urged to sensitise residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

