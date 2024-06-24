Banning social media for children and teenagers

During my tenure as Press Minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in France, I once attended a dinner with the Ambassador and several other dignitaries, where we dined with members of the French parliament.

I was seated between two woman parliamentarians, and our discussion turned to the impact of social media on families. When I mentioned that my 13-year-old daughter had a Facebook account, all the ladies reacted with utter disbelief, covering their mouths in shock. They unanimously believed that children should not be allowed to use social media until they reach adulthood, under any circumstances.

Taking their advice to heart, I made considerable efforts to regulate my children’s use of social media, though with limited success. Ironically, social media, invented by the US and the West, was initially promoted to ensure the global permeation of their lifestyle, political, and geopolitical influence.

However, they did not foresee that this very tool, designed to impose their values, customs, and preferences on the rest of the world, would eventually become a significant risk to the lives of millions of children and teenagers.

This realisation did not come at once but after the office of the Surgeon General of the United States conducted multiple studies and reports including longitudinal Studies to track the same individuals over a period, providing data on how social media use impacts mental health over time.

It included cross-sectional Studies where comparison of different groups of individuals to identify correlations between social media use and mental health indicators. It also included meta-analyses to identify broader trends and draw more robust conclusions.

The studies showed that at an individual level there are mental health concerns, such as increased anxiety and depression linked to social media use, and the rise of cyber-bullying causing significant emotional distress. Additionally, excessive screen time, especially before bed, disrupts sleep patterns, affecting overall health and academic performance.

The addictive nature of social media platforms encourages behaviors that interfere with daily activities and responsibilities, while constant exposure to short, rapid content is believed to reduce attention spans, impacting the ability to focus on longer, more demanding tasks.

In families, excessive social media use reduces the amount of quality time family members spend together, weakening family bonds. Parents may find it challenging to monitor and regulate their children’s social media usage, leading to potential exposure to harmful content.

Families may rely more on digital communication, reducing meaningful, in-person interactions and discussions. Differences in social media use and content consumption can lead to conflicts between family members. In society, widespread social media use leads to decreased face-to-face interactions, weakening community ties and social cohesion.

While social media can connect people virtually, it can also contribute to feelings of isolation and loneliness in real-life situations. Exposure to risky behaviors and content on social media can normalize such actions, particularly among impressionable teenagers.

Social media can create echo chambers where individuals are exposed only to information that reinforces their existing beliefs, reducing exposure to diverse perspectives.

Based upon these findings, the Surgeon General of the United States issued recommendations emphasizing the need for stricter age verification measures, enhanced parental controls, and comprehensive education on digital literacy. Integrating safe internet use into school curricula and providing mental health support, such as counseling services and helplines.

Working with social media companies to enhance content moderation and filter harmful content for minors. Promoting community and extracurricular activities as healthy alternatives, and advocating for legislation that protects young users.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024