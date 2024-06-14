AIRLINK 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.65%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DFML 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
DGKC 93.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.97%)
FCCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
HBL 111.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.94%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.72%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.49%)
OGDC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.74%)
PAEL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.39%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.27%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
SSGC 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 65.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,077 Increased By 100.1 (1.25%)
BR30 25,756 Increased By 154.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 76,933 Increased By 725.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 24,752 Increased By 313.5 (1.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2024 11:44am

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, of which 70 had targeted the southern Rostov region that houses the headquarters of its military operation against Kyiv.

“During the night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with drones… was foiled,” the defence ministry said.

“In all, 87 Ukrainian drones were shot down above Russian regions,” it said, adding that 70 drones were downed over Rostov, six each over Kursk and Voronezh, and two each over Volgograd and the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine says it hit three Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

There were no human casualties in Rostov, but the attacks sparked power cuts in several areas, regional governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

In Voronezh, which borders Ukraine, a fuel reservoir was slightly damaged by falling debris, its regional governor Aleksander Gusev said.

Russian Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine war Kyiv regime Ukrainian drones Belgorod region Rostov region

Comments

200 characters

Russia says downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Read more stories