AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-06-23

Pakistan displays carpet art at Tehran exhibition

APP Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

TEHRAN: ECO member states displayed their carpet arts including Pakistani carpet designs during Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) regional exhibition of carpet arts held in Tehran.

Besides the carpet exhibition, a parallel workshop on the art of old carpet restoration was also inaugurated on the occasion, said a press release received here from Tehran on Saturday.

While inaugurating the carpet exhibition, President of Economic Cultural Institute (ECI) Tehran, Saad S Khan emphasized that carpet is the most ancient of regional art that is common across all the regional countries.

Meanwhile, professors and scholars speaking on the occasion talked about the common heritage of carpet designs in Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and other regional countries that are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) based in Tehran. Turkmenistan even holds Carpet Day each year as a national state holiday, Dr. Saad said.

The scholars highlighted the cultural significance of carpets as a cultural symbol, carpets’ role in hospitality in traditional homes and the importance of carpet weaving as a form of livelihood. Experts explained various techniques for restoring old, worn out or torn carpets, up to a century old, which can be restored to appear as good as new.

ECO Economic Cooperation Organization Pakistani carpet

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan displays carpet art at Tehran exhibition

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Budget debate: MPs emphasize on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

Reply to SC against PHC judgment: SIC not entitled to reserved seats: ECP

‘Indecent remarks’ NA speaker suspends Mastikhel’s membership

Opposition sees lack of transparency in Punjab budget

Read more stories