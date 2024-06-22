BS AHS, Doctor of Pharmacy programmes: UHS approves admission schedule

LAHORE: The academic calendars containing the admission schedules for BS Allied Health Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy programs were approved by the University of Health Sciences (UHS). These academic calendars will apply to both the University and its affiliated colleges.

The approval to this effect was accorded in a joint meeting of the Boards of Studies in Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy, chaired by the vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore on Friday.

As per the academic calendar, admissions for the fall semester will be advertised by July 15. The entry test will be conducted in the first week of August.

The first merit list will be released in mid-August and admissions for BS and Doctor of Pharmacy will be completed by September 30. Fall semester classes will begin on October 1, with the first semester courses completed by February 8.

Final exams for the first semester will start on February 17, a UHS spokesperson, said, adding: “spring semester admissions will begin in January, with classes starting in April. Colleges will be able to admit students twice a year for BS programs, depending on their available resources. However, admissions for the pharmacy program will be held once a year.”

UHS pro-vice chancellor Prof. Nadia Naseem, Registrar Kiran Fatima and heads of affiliated institutions attended the meeting.

