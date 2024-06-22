AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

BS AHS, Doctor of Pharmacy programmes: UHS approves admission schedule

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: The academic calendars containing the admission schedules for BS Allied Health Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy programs were approved by the University of Health Sciences (UHS). These academic calendars will apply to both the University and its affiliated colleges.

The approval to this effect was accorded in a joint meeting of the Boards of Studies in Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy, chaired by the vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore on Friday.

As per the academic calendar, admissions for the fall semester will be advertised by July 15. The entry test will be conducted in the first week of August.

The first merit list will be released in mid-August and admissions for BS and Doctor of Pharmacy will be completed by September 30. Fall semester classes will begin on October 1, with the first semester courses completed by February 8.

Final exams for the first semester will start on February 17, a UHS spokesperson, said, adding: “spring semester admissions will begin in January, with classes starting in April. Colleges will be able to admit students twice a year for BS programs, depending on their available resources. However, admissions for the pharmacy program will be held once a year.”

UHS pro-vice chancellor Prof. Nadia Naseem, Registrar Kiran Fatima and heads of affiliated institutions attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education UHS University of Health Sciences Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore Doctor of Pharmacy BS AHS University admissions

Comments

200 characters

BS AHS, Doctor of Pharmacy programmes: UHS approves admission schedule

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories