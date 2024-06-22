AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-22

EnVen Plant maintenance completed with investment of $50m

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers has completed the largest-ever some 55 days scheduled maintenance activity of the EnVen Plant with an investment of $50 million.

Established in 2011 with an investment of $1.1 billion, the EnVen Plant located in Daharki Sindh. has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons and is the most energy efficient fertilizer plant in Pakistan, with the lowest consumption of gas per ton of urea.

The project scope of the turnaround included over 5,000 technical activities, including the first-ever replacement of the waste heat boiler, overhaul of the furnace convection section, ammonia storage tank inspection and a comprehensive overhaul of six major turbo trains and gas turbines.

At peak, more than 6,000 people were engaged round-the-clock at the Plant site for these turnaround activities. Engro Fertilizers has invested approximately $50 million in the Plant turnaround to improve its reliability and operational efficiency and completed it as planned on June 18, 2024.

According to Ali Rathore CEO of Engro Fertilizers the safe and successful completion of this major turnaround, despite extreme weather conditions, showcases the engineering excellence of the Engro Fertilizers team in executing large-scale projects within planned schedules and budgets, while prioritizing the safety of everyone involved in the activity.

“These critical projects were executed in-house by our talented engineers using innovative techniques and global best practices of safety and quality”, he added.

He said that the meticulous planning and execution ensured that the availability of urea to hardworking farmers was not impacted, demonstrating the entire Engro Fertilizers team’s firm commitment to the purpose of enabling the food security of Pakistan. He has thanked Engro Fertilizer employees, contractors, global technical partners, local administration, and all other key stakeholders for their seamless support and guidance that contributed to the success of this major turnaround.

