Malaysian, Chinese firms sign deals worth $2.8bn in potential investments

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian and Chinese firms signed agreements on Thursday for potential investments worth 13.2 billion ringgit ($2.80 billion) to collaborate in sectors ranging from oil and gas to education, Malaysia’s trade ministry said.

The agreements were made in conjunction with Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Malaysia’s trade ministry said the signings it witnessed included a memorandum of understanding between Malaysia’s Genting Oil & Gas and its Indonesia-based unit, PT Layar Nusantara, as well as China’s Wison Energies to design and construct a nearshore 1.2 million ton per annum floating liquified natural gas facility in Indonesia.

