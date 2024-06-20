Balochistan CM says making efforts to present a balanced budget

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that they want to bring a balanced budget in difficult situations benefitting education, health, communication, and agriculture directly, all areas of public engagement.

On the third day of Eid, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat remained open to the public, and people from different walks of life met the chief minister.

Provincial Minister Rahila Hameed Durrani, Bakht Kakar, Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri and others also met the CM.

Chief Minister Balochistan further said that a task force will be formed to deal with the pending issues related to solarisation and electricity theft.

Bugti said that a liver transplant hospital will be established in Naseerabad. He said that they want to provide relief to poor people by improving medical facilities.