AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces despite inventories jump

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 04:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices bounced on Wednesday as focus switched to shortages while fund buying added momentum, but concerns about demand prospects in top consumer China were highlighted by rising inventories.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)was up 1.2% at $9,786 a metric ton by 0942 GMT. Prices of the industrial metal touched a two-month low of $9,551 on Tuesday, hit by fading hopes of growth recovery in China.

“The sell-off was quite steep; funds are reversing shorts and the Anglo news reminded people about the possibility of copper shortages,” one metals trader said.

Anglo American said on Tuesday that copper output at its Los Bronces mine in Chile is expected to fall by nearly a third from average historical levels next year as it halts a plant for maintenance that could take a couple of years.

Expectations of shortages and the prospect of strong demand in coming years drove LME copper to records above $11,100 in May. However, prices have since retreated on uncertainty about the timing of interest rate cuts in the United States.

Copper rebounds from 8-week low on bargain hunting

Lower U.S. rates would weigh on the U.S. currency, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, potentially boosting demand.

Weak demand in China can be seen in copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses, mostly in Asia. At 158,700 tons, stocks have climbed more than 50% since the middle of May.

The discount, or contango, for cash metal over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> is around $139 a ton, hovering near record highs that indicate surpluses of the metal used in the power and construction industries.

“The wide contango and lacklustre manufacturing demand don’t feed into a narrative of refined supply being ‘tight’ and instead suggests we could see further price erosion going into a seasonally weak summer, notwithstanding any mining issues,” said Marex consultant Edward Meir.

Industrial metals markets were also awaiting news on Chinese interest rates on Thursday.

In other metals, aluminium was up 1.1% at $2,514 a ton, zinc rose 0.8% to $2,861, lead climbed 2.1% to $2,238, tin was up 0.4% at $32,260 and nickel gained 0.2% to $17,320.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper bounces despite inventories jump

Oil steady amid US stock build but war jitters abound

Jordan, Tunisia report additional Hajj heat deaths

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7

Ship ‘believed to have sunk’ after Red Sea attack: security agency

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek foreign minister says

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

Read more stories