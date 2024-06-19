AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei edges up as tech shares get Nvidia bump

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 10:25am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose during the morning session on Wednesday, with technology shares rallying as the market reacted favourably to US semiconductor stocks’ gains overnight.

US chip star Nvidia overtook Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company, ending the day with a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed more than 1%.

The news supported Japan’s tech-related shares, which helped lift the Nikkei by 0.58% to 38707.21 by the midday break.

The index was on track for a second straight day of gains. The broader Topix gained 0.72% at 2735.19.

“There were some concerns last week about political risk in Europe and the Nikkei also declined. But since the beginning of this week, US and European shares have steadied, and Nvidia performed strongly,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The combination has improved sentiment, he said. Trading volumes were low on Wednesday, however, limiting large moves in stocks.

Investors were also waiting for the Bank of Japan’s specific plans regarding the pace and size of tapering, which the central bank said it would announce at its July monetary policy meeting.

“Since we don’t know the details yet, it’s difficult to predict how yields will react,” said Ichikawa.

Japan’s Nikkei trades 1% higher after sharp drop

Rising yields tend to weigh on growth stocks since higher rates offer investors less risk while also making borrowing to fuel growth more expensive.

In individual stocks, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gained 2.9% while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, climbed 3.5%.

Together, the two shares added around 108 points to the Nikkei.

Electronic parts maker TDK was up 3%.

Mitsubishi Motors jumped 9.2% to top percentage gainers.

The auto firm’s president indicated in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper that the company may buy back shares for the first time in 18 years and increase shareholder returns in fiscal year 2025.

Tokyo stocks JAPAN STOCK Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei edges up as tech shares get Nvidia bump

Oil slips amid war jitters, surprise build in US crude stocks

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Govt eyes revenue boost, expenditure cut to revive economy: Aurangzeb

Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Hospital fire kills 9 in northern Iran: media

Will respond when it comes to family, says Haris Rauf after viral confrontational video

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Read more stories