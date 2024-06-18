AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei trades 1% higher after sharp drop

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2024 11:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded and gained 1% on Tuesday, as investors bought back stocks following the index’s sharp loss in the previous session.

The Nikkei was up 1.05% to 38,504.11 by the midday break.

The index ended 1.8% lower on Monday, slipping below the psychologically key 38,000 level for the first time this month.

The broader Topix was up 0.74% at 2,719.92.

“The Nikkei fell more than it should have in the previous session, so investors bought back stocks,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But the market does see any good news to lift the index further or bad news to push it lower at the moment.”

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 2.41% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Electronic parts maker TDK jumped 7.22%.

Uncertainties about the Bank of Japan’s policy path weighs on investor sentiment, limiting the Nikkei’s advance, strategists said.

At its policy meeting on Friday, the BOJ said it would start trimming its bond purchases and also announce a detailed plan in July on reducing its nearly $5 trillion balance sheet.

“How much the BOJ will reduce the bond buying amounts will remain unclear until the next policy meeting and the market does not like to have uncertainties,” Suzuki said.

Japan’s Nikkei dips below key 38,000 mark; Toyota drops

The BOJ maintained its short-term policy rate target in a range of 0-0.1%, as expected.

“I do not think the BOJ can raise rates as early next month, as macro data won’t not justify the rate hike,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior general manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 173 stocks rose and 51 fell, with one flat.

The pharmaceuticals sector lost 0.95% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei trades 1% higher after sharp drop

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

NATO targets AI, robots and space tech in $1.1 billion fund

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Read more stories