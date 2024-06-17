AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks struggle after tepid Wall St lead, euro dips further

AFP Published 17 Jun, 2024 10:59am

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly fell Monday following last week’s losses, with traders trying to assess the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates, while the euro was weighed by political uncertainty as France prepares for a snap parliamentary election.

While data showed US inflation slowed in May provided fresh hope that the central bank will cut interest rates this year, optimism was tempered by policymakers’ paring of expectations for how many would be made.

And over the weekend, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said officials need not rush to loosen policy, while his Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester remained concerned that inflation could still pick back up.

Meanwhile, the spike in prices is having an impact on consumer sentiment, with a gauge hitting a seven-month low in June, figures showed.

The Fed now sees just one rate cut this year, while analyst opinion varies from zero to three.

Traders are now awaiting the release of a US retail sales report as well as inflation figures and central bank policy decisions in various countries over the next five days.

While the Nasdaq chalked up yet another record high, Wall Street provided a tepid lead with the S&P 500 and Dow both down.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul and Wellington all dropped, though Hong Kong and Taipei edged up.

Several markets including Jakarta, Mumbai and Singapore were closed for holidays.

There was little reaction to May Chinese data showing retail sales beating expectations – boosting hopes for an improvement in consumer activity – but industrial production grew less than forecast and house prices fell further.

The euro faced further pressure from the dollar owing to concerns about the upcoming polls in France, which President Emmanuel Macron called after his party lost out to the far right National Rally (RN) in EU-wide elections last weekend.

The move has fanned fears about stability in Europe’s second biggest economy, and observers said the country could be on course for a standoff with the bloc if extremists win.

Left-wing parties including the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialist, Communist and Green parties said they had agreed – despite long-running policy differences – on an election alliance to fight RN and its leader Marine Le Pen.

The group has drawn up a manifesto that reverses a number of Macron’s reforms over the past seven years, while pushing back against the European Union’s fiscal pact governing debt and deficits.

“Uncertainty over the extent to which the far right RN party will have effective control of the next French parliament after July 7 will be an ongoing source of market angst in the coming two to three weeks,” said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank.

Worries about the election hammered Paris stocks last week, pushing them down more than two percent Friday, which weighed on other European bourses.

Asian markets interest rates US inflation

Comments

200 characters

Asian stocks struggle after tepid Wall St lead, euro dips further

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories