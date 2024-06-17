AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024
Pakistan

President extends Eid greetings to nation, Ummah

APP Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has extended his warm felicitations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

In a message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His blessings and happiness to the Muslim world and Pakistan on this auspicious day.

The president highlighted the significance of Eid ul-Azha, which commemorates the willingness of two chosen Prophets of Allah-Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) to sacrifice their dearest possessions for the pleasure of Allah.

When Allah Almighty put these great personalities through trials, both of them bowed their heads to obtain the pleasure of Allah, he said adding that this act of sacrifice became so popular in the presence of Allah Almighty that He made this worship of sacrifice obligatory on the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH).

“It is a lesson for us that the key to success is to remain firm in the situation of trials and tests and to obey Allah Almighty.”

President Zardari urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness on this occasion.

