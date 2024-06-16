Conservation project initiated for Bahi Karam Singh Gurudwara

LAHORE: The Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) in partnership with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has initiated an extensive conservation project for the historic Bhai Karam Singh Gurudwara in Jhelum.

This endeavour, fully funded by ETPB and executed by WCLA, represents a major step in preserving the region’s cultural heritage. Launched in May 2024, the project aims to restore the 19th-century Gurudwara to its original splendour, ensuring its long-term preservation and adaptive reuse. The conservation project is expected to be finished within 24 months from its initiation date.

As per the Authority on Saturday, the conservation project will include restoration efforts to preserve the Gurudwara’s original structure, ornate decorations and intricate carvings. This will involve structural consolidation, roofing and flooring repairs.

Damaged lime plaster will be removed and replaced to enhance structural strength, with new lime plaster applied. Pucca Qalai and stucco work will be undertaken based on historical evidence. Additionally, existing woodwork will be repaired, and new woodwork will be provided where necessary.

