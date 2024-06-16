PWD: Pirzada chairs meeting on transition plan

ISLAMABAD: Upon directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works convened and chaired a meeting for transition plan for winding-up Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on developing a comprehensive transition plan for the PWD, aimed at ensuring the efficient utilisation of resources and the seamless continuation of public sector development projects.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the maintenance of assets currently under charge of the PWD. Plans to deal with HR issues and for continued oversight of ongoing projects during and after the transition period were also considered.

The next meeting in this regard will be convened soon. Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, secretary Housing, and senior officers of Establishment Division, and Pak PWD also attended the meeting.

