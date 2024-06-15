AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Cotton market remains steady amid low volumes

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman trading volume will improve after Eid. He also said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs20,000 to Rs20,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs9,000 to Rs10,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs20,500 to Rs21,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs10,000 to Rs12,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs367 per kg.

