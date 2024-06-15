AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-15

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah at 4-year low

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies were subdued on Friday pressured by a firm dollar, with the Indonesian rupiah hitting a four-year low even as the local central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market to maintain investor confidence.

The rupiah fell as much as 0.7% to hit 16,375.00, its lowest level since early April 2020. For the week, it was down more than 1% and has lost 6% year-to-date, making it the second-worst performing currency in the region after the Thai baht.

The rupiah weakness comes a week ahead of the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) monetary policy meeting where it is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. But with the rupiah under pressure, analysts have not ruled out a rate hike.

“Our base case is for Bank Indonesia to stay on hold, but the risk of a 25 basis point rate hike is relatively high, in our view, especially if the currency comes under renewed pressure,” Barclays analysts wrote in a client note.

Indonesia’s central bank said on Friday it had intervened in the foreign exchange market to maintain confidence and ensure supply and demand of the rupiah, and that monetary policy would be consistent to ensure inflation was under control and the currency was stable.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Bank of Japan announced that it will start reducing its massive bond purchases in the future, shattering some expectations that it would start the process sooner.

Japanese shares surged on Friday, outperforming weaker Asian markets, while the yen fell sharply.

The dollar index was steady at 105.33 at 0515 GMT and was up 0.6% for the week so far.

Asian currencies have been pressured by the BOJ not sending as clear a signal about reducing bond purchases as the market expected, said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

“It has kind of disappointed the market in the way that added to further weakness in the Japanese yen and drove the US dollar higher,” Panichpibool added.

Japanese shares Asian currencies Bank Indonesia Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah at 4-year low

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories