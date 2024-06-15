AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

Elevation to SC: Parliamentary panel clears names of judges

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges, Friday, approved the names of judges proposed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The parliamentary committee in its meeting on Friday approved the recommendations of the JCP.

The Commission on June 7 with consensus had proposed the names of Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Aqeel Abbasi and Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Shahid Bilal, while by a majority recommended the elevation of the Chief Justice of LHC Malik Shahzad Ahmad as the judge of the apex court.

The JCP meeting was held at the Supreme Court building in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, and participated by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Yahya Afridi, retired judge Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and the representative of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Akhtar Hussain.

The JCP was split over the elevation of LHC CJ Shahzad Malik. Justice Mansoor, Justice Munib, Justice Yahya, and former Justice Manzoor opposed his recommendation, while CJP Faez, Justice Amin, AGP Mansoor, Law Minister, and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain suggested the names.

As per the Constitution, the actual strength of judges of the Supreme Court is 17 while at present the apex court only has 14 judges including the CJP.

The three posts are to be filled after the retirement of former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial and the resignations of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC parliamentary panel Judicial Commission of Pakistan judges JCP

Comments

200 characters

Elevation to SC: Parliamentary panel clears names of judges

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories