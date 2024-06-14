AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall as communication services, utilities stocks weigh

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, pulled down by communication services and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.4% lower at 12,310.83 points. The index lost 0.03% in the week.

Sri Lanka’s economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first three months of 2024, official data showed on Friday. It grew 4.5% in the last quarter.

Harischandra Mills and Diesel & Motor Engineering were top drags on the index, falling 9.1% and 4.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share slumped to 44.8 million shares, down from 57.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares edge lower as communication services stocks drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.28 billion ($4.2 million) from 1.83 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 219.20 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.25 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan markets will be closed on Monday, June 17, for a holiday. Trading will resume on June 18.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan economy CSE Sri Lankan stocks

