Markets

UAE bourses end mixed ahead of Eid break

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed lower on Friday in thin trade ahead of Eid-Al-Adha holidays.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.5%, with the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) falling 0.2%, while conglomerate International Holding Company slipped 1.6%, in its biggest decline since March 2023.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and at least three days in UAE and other Gulf countries.

Most Gulf shares end higher; Saudi hits 6-month low

Dubai’s main share index closed up 0.1%, as both blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and lender Emirates NBD Bank gained 0.3%.

Abu Dhabi index was down 0.3% on a weekly basis while Dubai index closed flat this week.

===========================================
 ABU DHABI   fell 0.5% to 8,933 points
 DUBAI       edged up 0.1% to 3,984 points
===========================================
