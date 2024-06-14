AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says freezing of Russian assets in West is ‘theft’

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:19pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday branded as “theft” the freezing of Russian assets abroad and warned it would “not go unpunished”.

G7 leaders agreed Thursday on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets, a move US President Joe Biden said showed Moscow “we’re not backing down”.

The G7 and the EU froze around 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank reserves, days after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, Putin said Western countries were trying to come up with “some kind of legal basis” to justify these “but despite all the trickery, theft is still theft and will not go unpunished”.

enter link description here

The Russian leader also warned the standoff between Moscow and the West was coming “unacceptably close to the point of no return” and boasted that Moscow “possesses the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.”

Putin has repeatedly invoked nuclear rhetoric throughout the conflict with Ukraine, which he casts as just one front in a wider “hybrid war” between Russia and the NATO military alliance.

He also blasted a Ukraine peace forum taking place in Switzerland this weekend as a “trick to distract everybody.”

Moscow was not invited to the conference, which will be attended by the heads of state and senior officials from around 90 countries and international organisations.

Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Russian forces Russian assets Ukraine peace summit

Comments

200 characters

Putin says freezing of Russian assets in West is ‘theft’

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout, but stoke tensions

FY2024-25: Sindh govt presents Rs3.056 trillion ‘balanced’ budget

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at new record high as bulls continue to dominate

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

Read more stories