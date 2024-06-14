AIRLINK 81.26 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (3.45%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.52%)
DGKC 93.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.75%)
FCCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.52%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
HBL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.01%)
HUBC 146.05 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.72%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.54%)
OGDC 131.81 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.98%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.78%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 121.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.54%)
SEARL 60.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.39%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.61%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,057 Increased By 80 (1%)
BR30 25,652 Increased By 50 (0.2%)
KSE100 76,822 Increased By 614.1 (0.81%)
KSE30 24,715 Increased By 276.5 (1.13%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vladimir Putin says West needs to find a way to work with Russia

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 03:38pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West’s current model of global security had collapsed and it needed to find a way to work with Russia.

Putin, in a speech at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said the world had reached a point of no return due to what he said was the collapse of the “Western model” of global security, and it was time to create a new and more stable system in its place.

“Obviously, we are witnessing the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security system. Today it simply does not exist, it needs to be essentially created anew,” Putin said.

“All this requires us, together with our partners, with all interested countries, and there are many of them, to work out our own options for ensuring security in Eurasia, proposing them then for wider international discussion.”

Putin said it was time to discuss a new system of security in Europe and Eurasia, and Russia was open to discussion on that with everyone, including NATO.

Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks, Vedomosti newspaper says

“It is important to proceed from the fact that the future security architecture is open to all Eurasian countries that wish to take part in its creation.

‘To all’ means European and NATO countries too, of course,“ he said. “We live on the same continent. No matter what happens, you cannot change the geography, we will have to coexist and work together one way or another.”

Vladimir Putin NATO

Comments

200 characters

Vladimir Putin says West needs to find a way to work with Russia

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

LHC CJ says establishment’s interference in judiciary to end soon

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Read more stories