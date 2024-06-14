Vladimir Putin says West needs to find a way to work with Russia

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West’s current model of global security had collapsed and it needed to find a way to work with Russia.

Putin, in a speech at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said the world had reached a point of no return due to what he said was the collapse of the “Western model” of global security, and it was time to create a new and more stable system in its place.

“Obviously, we are witnessing the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security system. Today it simply does not exist, it needs to be essentially created anew,” Putin said.

“All this requires us, together with our partners, with all interested countries, and there are many of them, to work out our own options for ensuring security in Eurasia, proposing them then for wider international discussion.”

Putin said it was time to discuss a new system of security in Europe and Eurasia, and Russia was open to discussion on that with everyone, including NATO.

“It is important to proceed from the fact that the future security architecture is open to all Eurasian countries that wish to take part in its creation.

‘To all’ means European and NATO countries too, of course,“ he said. “We live on the same continent. No matter what happens, you cannot change the geography, we will have to coexist and work together one way or another.”