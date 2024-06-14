AIRLINK 81.30 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.52%)
DGKC 93.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
HBL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.01%)
HUBC 146.12 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.77%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.54%)
OGDC 131.76 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.94%)
PAEL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
PPL 121.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.46%)
SEARL 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.61%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,060 Increased By 83.2 (1.04%)
BR30 25,667 Increased By 64.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 76,834 Increased By 626.1 (0.82%)
KSE30 24,720 Increased By 281.7 (1.15%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 eyes fifth week of losses as rate worries dominate

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 02:11pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 was on course for its fifth consecutive week of declines on Friday as investors grappled with uncertainty around the outlook for interest rates and political turmoil in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, putting it on track for a 1% weekly drop.

The knock-on effects from French President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble to call snap elections, a hawkish projection from the Federal Reserve and weaker-than-expected UK GDP data for April all weighed on the British markets this week.

Tesco edged up 0.1% after Britain’s biggest supermarket group reported a 4.6% rise in underlying quarterly sales in its home market and reiterated its forecast.

FTSE nudges lower for week after record run

Crest Nicholson jumped 9.3% after the homebuilder said it rejected a 650 million pound ($828.04 million) revised unsolicited proposal from rival Bellway, saying the deal “significantly undervalued” the group.

Shares of Bellway slid 2.2%. The FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1% on the day, but was set for a third straight week of losses.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 eyes fifth week of losses as rate worries dominate

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

LHC CJ says establishment’s interference in judiciary to end soon

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Read more stories