AIRLINK 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.44%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.16%)
DGKC 93.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.54%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.28%)
HUBC 146.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.02%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.54%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.97%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
PPL 120.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.54%)
SEARL 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.36%)
SNGP 65.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.66%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 64.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,063 Increased By 86.3 (1.08%)
BR30 25,664 Increased By 62 (0.24%)
KSE100 76,876 Increased By 667.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 24,737 Increased By 298.4 (1.22%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares set for weekly losses

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 02:10pm

European shares inched lower on Friday, following a more than 1% drop in the previous session, with the benchmark index poised for weekly losses as investors remained on the sidelines amid a political uncertainty in France.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1%, as of 0725 GMT, and has lost 1.5% so far this week.

Technology stocks were the only bright spot, up 0.6%, while most other sectors were subdued.

Automobile-related shares led the losses after dropping nearly 1% to trade at their lowest levels in more than four months.

The French benchmark CAC 40 index shed nearly 1%, underperforming the region’s bourses, as investors continued to be spooked by the political situation, with the risk premium on French bonds hitting a four-year high.

France’s leftwing parties will reveal the political manifesto for their renewed alliance on Friday, in a bid to challenge the far-right’s National Rally, leading the polls for upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Automakers lead European shares lower

On the data front, French consumer prices rose 2.6% in May, slightly revising down its preliminary reading of a 2.7% increase published in late May.

Among single stocks, Crest Nicholson jumped 9.7% after the British homebuilder said rival Bellway’s revised and unsolicited 650 million pound ($828 million) all-share takeover offer “significantly undervalued” the group.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares set for weekly losses

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

LHC CJ says establishment’s interference in judiciary to end soon

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Read more stories