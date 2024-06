SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday helped by a weaker ringgit, but were on track for a second straight weekly decline.

Palm reverses two-day climb on lower Chicago soyoil, crude prices

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 7 ringgit, or 0.18%, to 3,943 ringgit ($836.80) a metric ton as of 0232 GMT.

It gained 0.15% in overnight trade.