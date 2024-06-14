AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
China stocks fall amid growing trade frictions

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday as Europe’s additional tariffs on Chinese electric cars deepened economic worries, but Hong Kong shares gained after US and world stocks touched record highs overnight.

The European Commission told automakers on Wednesday it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July. Although investors shrugged off the anticipated announcement - major Chinese electric car makers including BYD, Li Auto and Geely Auto all rebounded - the punitive duties reminded investors of the growing trade tensions between China and the West, and cast a cloud over Chinese exports.

The latest inflation data showed China’s economy continued to suffer from deflationary pressure as demand remained weak.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.28% at 3,028.92.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.51%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.41%, the consumer staples sector down 1.53%, the real estate index down 2.06% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.09%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.62% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.091%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 174.79 points or 0.97% at 18,112.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.98% to 6,421.81.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector rose 1.94%, the financial sector ended 0.12% higher and the property sector rose 0.32%.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shenzhen Xunjiexing Technology Corp Ltd, up 20.05%, followed by Zhejiang Zone-King Environmental Sci & Tech Co Ltd, gaining 20.04%, and Shenzhen Kiwi Instruments Co Ltd, up by 20%.

