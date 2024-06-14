BYC struggling against violation of rights: Dr Mahrang

KARACHI: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee chief and a prominent human rights leader Dr Mahrang Baloch Thursday vowed to continue her struggle on BYC platform against the enforced disappearances of Baloch people.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, she said Baloch Yakjehti Committee had been struggling against human rights violations and enforced disappearances in the Balochistan province and its struggle had always been peaceful.

She said that their committee activists were being harassed and threatened while hundreds of their workers had been booked in various parts of Balochistan and even in Sindh. “We fear that they may be arrested and tortured,” she said.

The BYC chief urged human rights and other social organizations to support the committee struggle and play their due roles in stopping enforced disappearances of Baloch people.

Mahrang said: “State is harassing and inciting us so that we react, but we have always been trying to be peaceful and carrying out the struggle in a peaceful manner for the achievement of the rights of Balochistan people. “We have apprised all human rights and other organisations about our struggle and sought their support.” “If any BYC worker is harmed, it will be the responsibility of the state,” she warned.

Mahrang hoped that all political forces would adopt a positive approach and save Baloch people from enforced disappearances and genocide. She said that a mammoth gathering would soon be held to raise voice against atrocities with Baloch people.

She appealed to Baloch people to join BYC and fulfill their responsibility against injustice. She complained that presently, parliament was pressing their voice, so they would prefer to bring people on roads for getting rights.