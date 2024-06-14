Numerous flaws identified in hybrid biometric terminal

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity company has identified numerous flaws in the hybrid biometric terminal produced by an International Chinese manufacturer.

According to the experts of Kaspersky, by adding random user data to the database or using a fake QR code, a nefarious actor can easily bypass the verification process and gain unauthorized access. The attackers can also steal and leak biometric data, remotely manipulate devices, and deploy backdoors. High-security facilities worldwide are at risk if they use this vulnerable device.

The flaws were discovered in the course of Kaspersky Security Assessment experts’ research into the software and hardware of the company. All findings were proactively shared with the manufacturer prior to public disclosure.

The biometric readers in question are widely used in areas across diverse sectors – from nuclear or chemical plants to offices and hospitals. These devices support face recognition and QR-code authentication, along with the capacity to store thousands of facial templates. However, the newly discovered vulnerabilities expose them to various attacks.

Cybersecurity experts highlighted that attackers can inject specific data into the QR code used for accessing restricted areas. Consequently, they can gain unauthorized access to the terminal and physically access the restricted areas. When the terminal processes a request containing this type of malicious QR code, the database mistakenly identifies it as originating from the most recently authorized legitimate user.

“In addition to replacing the QR code, there is another intriguing physical attack vector. If someone with malicious intent gains access to the device’s database, they can exploit other vulnerabilities to download a legitimate user’s photo, print it, and use it to deceive the device’s camera to gain access to a secured area. This method, of course, has certain limitations. It requires a printed photo, and warmth detection must be turned off. However, it still poses a significant potential threat,” says Georgy Kiguradze, Senior Application Security Specialist at Kaspersky.

