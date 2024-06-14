G7 agrees on loan deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets

BORGO EGNAZIA (Italy): Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies agreed an outline deal on Thursday to provide $50 billion of loans for Ukraine using interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen after Moscow invaded its neighbour in 2022.

The political agreement was the centrepiece of the opening day in southern Italy of the annual summit of G7 leaders, attended for a second successive year by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He said he had signed a 10-year security accord with Japan on the sidelines of the summit and that Japan would provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion this year. Zelenskiy will also sign a new, long-term security accord with US President Joe Biden later in the day.

The G7 plan for Ukraine is based on a multi-year loan using profits from some $300 billion of impounded Russian funds.

The technical details are to be finalised in the coming weeks, a G7 diplomatic source told Reuters. The source, who asked not to be named, said the additional funding would arrive by the end of this year.

The United States had agreed to provide up to $50 billion itself, a senior US official said, but that amount could decline significantly as other countries announced their participation.

The aim of the deal was to ensure it can run for years regardless of who is in power in each G7 state - a nod to concerns that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump may be much less sympathetic to Kyiv if he beats Biden in November’s election, according to a person close to the talks.

Russia regards attempts by the West to take income from its frozen assets as criminal, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that Moscow’s response would be very painful for the European Union. Many of the G7 leaders are struggling at home but determined to make a difference on the world stage as they also seek to counter China’s economic ambitions.