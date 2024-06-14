This is apropos two letters to the Editor by this writer titled “Dr Alvi’s 7 points” carried by the newspaper recently. In my view, the sixth point is even more important. The worst alternative to a negotiated settlement entails prolonged political deadlock, escalating tensions, and potential unrest.

Without a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and compromise, parties may resort to extreme measures such as political sabotage, mass protests, or even violence, leading to further polarization and instability.

This scenario not only undermines democratic principles but also poses significant risks to the nation’s social cohesion, economic prosperity, and international reputation. Moreover, failure to reach a settlement prolongs uncertainty, exacerbating investor concerns and hindering much-needed reforms.

The last point concludes once the other six points are complied with. To effectively address the current political crisis, stakeholders must zoom in and focus on solving the underlying issues through proactive and collaborative efforts.

This involves engaging in meaningful dialogue, identifying common goals, and exploring pragmatic solutions that address the root causes of the conflict. By prioritizing constructive engagement over partisan interests and ego-driven agendas, stakeholders can foster trust, build consensus, and pave the way for a sustainable resolution.

Moreover, zooming in allows for a more nuanced understanding of the specific challenges at hand, enabling stakeholders to tailor solutions that are responsive to the needs and concerns of all parties involved. The plan is both pragmatic and practical, offering a promising starting point to end the tumultuous period marked by unnecessary egoism and personal agendas. It encourages a shift towards prioritizing the greater national interest—a concept often mentioned but frequently overlooked.

Qamar Bashir

