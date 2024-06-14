AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-14

Coffee prices down in Vietnam

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, (INDONESIA): Coffee prices in Vietnam edged down slightly this week tracking global prices as harvest started in Brazil, but prices in Indonesia were unexpectedly volatile, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 120,000-121,000 dong ($4.72-$4.76), slightly lower than last week’s 123,500-125,000 dong.

Robusta coffee for September delivery shed $152 in a week, settling at $4,142 per metric ton as of Wednesday’s close. “Prices were down slightly as harvest has started in Brazil that can ease the thirst for beans now,” a trader based in the coffee belt said.

“However poor coffee exports from Vietnam in May kept prices from falling further.” Vietnam exported 79,358 metric tons of coffee or 1.32 million 60-kg bags in May, a decrease of 47.8% from the previous month, customs data showed. Traders had expected May’s exports to be around 1.58 million 60-kg bags.

In the first five months of this year, Vietnam exported 817,514 metric tons, down 5.8% from a year earlier, according to customs data. Another trader based in the coffee belt said the market was tepid with many turning to trade peppers instead.

“Some traders have turned to Indonesia for beans but not many due to high prices and different quality while some are trading peppers,” the trader said.

Coffee coffee crop

Comments

200 characters

Coffee prices down in Vietnam

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories