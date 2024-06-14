KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 26.946 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,541.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.115 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.950 billion), Silver (PKR 2.217 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.953 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.312 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.069 billion), DJ (PKR 357.603 million), Copper (PKR 333.821 million), Natural Gas (PKR 215.752 million), SP 500 (PKR 190.567million), Japan Equity (PKR 130.424 million), Palladium (PKR 51.076 million) and Brent (PKR 47.483million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.051 million were traded.

