AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-14

Copper under pressure on Fed rate cut outlook

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Thursday while the dollar steadied after the Federal Reserve pushed back a potential interest rate cut to the end of the year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $9,815.5 per metric ton at 1458 GMT. The dollar gained strength although the US producer price index (PPI) fell unexpectedly in May to suggest easing price pressures. On Wednesday, May’s US consumer price index (CPI) was also softer than expected.

Slower inflation typically boosts hope for rate cuts and pressure the dollar. But, optimism over cooling inflation was not enough to keep the dollar down after the Fed’s hawkish statement to keep higher interest rates longer.

“Sentiment was bullish after the US inflation data yesterday but then the Fed statement after the LME close suggested that there would only be one cut this year,” said Robert Montefusco at Sucden Financial. Montefusco said profit-taking over the last few weeks had weighed on prices, with $9,500 a key support level.

“Prices will be rangebound until we get better numbers out of the China market on the demand narrative,” he said. Indicators include the purchasing managers’ index that gauges the manufacturing activity of top metals buyer China and due at the end of the month. Before that, there will be China’s loan and total social financing. which indicates credit availability for businesses.

Copper buyers are still not back in the market, although prices have retreated 11% from an all-time high of $11,104.5 in May. “Markets seem to be reverting their focus back to fundamentals. These do not look all that inspiring,” Ed Meir, a consultant of brokerage Marex said in a note on Thursday.

Meir cited traders that copper scrap- an usual substitute to refined copper when prices are high- “are not moving out easily”, with demand from automobile sector particularly weak. Lackluster demand is also reflected in rising inventory.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper under pressure on Fed rate cut outlook

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories