SINGAPORE/BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices ticked up on Thursday, helped by Beijing’s latest move to revive its struggling property sector, although lacklustre near-term demand and persistently high portside stocks in top consumer China capped gains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.49% higher at 813.5 yuan ($112.19) a metric ton.