Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 13, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-Jun-24      11-Jun-24      10-Jun-24       7-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104425       0.104479                       0.10407
Euro                             0.815412       0.813243       0.815302       0.821502
Japanese yen                     0.004819        0.00482        0.00483       0.004841
U.K. pound                        0.96664       0.965811       0.962391       0.964274
U.S. dollar                      0.757466       0.757915       0.757997        0.75381
Algerian dinar                   0.005624       0.005632       0.005632       0.005614
Australian dollar                0.501518       0.500375                      0.502942
Botswana pula                    0.055371       0.055252       0.055031       0.054877
Brazilian real                   0.141616       0.141259       0.142778
Brunei dollar                    0.559925       0.560091       0.559903       0.560245
Canadian dollar                   0.55053        0.55067       0.548624
Chilean peso                      0.00082       0.000821       0.000827       0.000828
Czech koruna                     0.033019       0.032921       0.033099       0.033415
Danish krone                     0.109321       0.109037       0.109302       0.110102
Indian rupee                     0.009064       0.009076       0.009079       0.009036
Israeli New Shekel               0.203576       0.202025       0.201986
Korean won                        0.00055        0.00055       0.000555        0.00055
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47094         2.4724        2.47267
Malaysian ringgit                0.160548       0.160456       0.160712       0.160539
Mauritian rupee                  0.016127       0.016174       0.016174       0.016336
Mexican peso                     0.041089        0.04123       0.041277
New Zealand dollar               0.465463       0.463882       0.462833       0.466759
Norwegian krone
Omani rial                           1.97        1.97117        1.97138
Peruvian sol                      0.20056       0.201327
Philippine peso                  0.012897       0.012949       0.012855
Polish zloty                     0.187761       0.187403       0.188749       0.191376
Qatari riyal                     0.208095       0.208218       0.208241
Russian ruble                    0.008514       0.008517       0.008493
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201991       0.202111       0.202133
Singapore dollar                 0.559925       0.560091       0.559903       0.560245
South African rand                0.04083       0.040585       0.040359       0.040001
Swedish krona                    0.072581       0.072309       0.071941       0.072651
Swiss franc                      0.845481       0.844944       0.845413       0.847263
Thai baht                        0.020623       0.020618       0.020547       0.020718
Trinidadian dollar               0.112021       0.112269       0.111868
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206254       0.206376       0.206398
Uruguayan peso                   0.019334        0.01939       0.019345       0.019275
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

