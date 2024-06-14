WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Jun-24 11-Jun-24 10-Jun-24 7-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104425 0.104479 0.10407 Euro 0.815412 0.813243 0.815302 0.821502 Japanese yen 0.004819 0.00482 0.00483 0.004841 U.K. pound 0.96664 0.965811 0.962391 0.964274 U.S. dollar 0.757466 0.757915 0.757997 0.75381 Algerian dinar 0.005624 0.005632 0.005632 0.005614 Australian dollar 0.501518 0.500375 0.502942 Botswana pula 0.055371 0.055252 0.055031 0.054877 Brazilian real 0.141616 0.141259 0.142778 Brunei dollar 0.559925 0.560091 0.559903 0.560245 Canadian dollar 0.55053 0.55067 0.548624 Chilean peso 0.00082 0.000821 0.000827 0.000828 Czech koruna 0.033019 0.032921 0.033099 0.033415 Danish krone 0.109321 0.109037 0.109302 0.110102 Indian rupee 0.009064 0.009076 0.009079 0.009036 Israeli New Shekel 0.203576 0.202025 0.201986 Korean won 0.00055 0.00055 0.000555 0.00055 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47094 2.4724 2.47267 Malaysian ringgit 0.160548 0.160456 0.160712 0.160539 Mauritian rupee 0.016127 0.016174 0.016174 0.016336 Mexican peso 0.041089 0.04123 0.041277 New Zealand dollar 0.465463 0.463882 0.462833 0.466759 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.97 1.97117 1.97138 Peruvian sol 0.20056 0.201327 Philippine peso 0.012897 0.012949 0.012855 Polish zloty 0.187761 0.187403 0.188749 0.191376 Qatari riyal 0.208095 0.208218 0.208241 Russian ruble 0.008514 0.008517 0.008493 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201991 0.202111 0.202133 Singapore dollar 0.559925 0.560091 0.559903 0.560245 South African rand 0.04083 0.040585 0.040359 0.040001 Swedish krona 0.072581 0.072309 0.071941 0.072651 Swiss franc 0.845481 0.844944 0.845413 0.847263 Thai baht 0.020623 0.020618 0.020547 0.020718 Trinidadian dollar 0.112021 0.112269 0.111868 U.A.E. dirham 0.206254 0.206376 0.206398 Uruguayan peso 0.019334 0.01939 0.019345 0.019275 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

