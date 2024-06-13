Rs9.775trn to be spent on debt servicing

ISLAMABAD: The country will spend around Rs 9.775 trillion on debt servicing including interest payments and retiring its principal amounts during the next financial year 2024-25 which is 51.8 percent of total budget outlay of Rs 18.877 trillion.

The government earmarked Rs 9.775 trillion in the budget 2024-25 for this item against Rs 7.302 trillion for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs 8.251 trillion.

Foreign debt servicing has been budgeted at Rs1.038 trillion against Rs 872.219 billion allocated for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs 1.039 trillion.

On domestic debt servicing, the government will spend Rs 8.736 trillion in 2024-25 against Rs 6.430 trillion in 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 7.211 trillion.

Pakistan’s total public debt was recorded at Rs 67.525 trillion end-March 2024, registering an increase of Rs4.644 trillion during first nine months of current fiscal year, as it was Rs62.881 trillion on June 30, 2023.

