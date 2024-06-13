AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,578 Increased By 34.3 (0.45%)
BR30 24,218 Increased By 183 (0.76%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Gold climbs on soft inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

Gold prices rose 1% on Wednesday after a surprisingly soft US consumer inflation report raised hopes for an interest rate cut in 2024, while investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement and economic projections.

Spot gold was up 1% at $2,338.59 per ounce as of 1311 GMT. US gold futures rose 1.2% to $2,335.50. The headline consumer price index was flat on a month-on-month basis in May, below expectations for a 0.1% gain. Core prices rose 0.2%, also below economists’ projections for a 0.3% increase.

In the 12 months through May, the CPI advanced 3.3% after increasing 3.4% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would gain 3.4% on a year-on-year basis in May as well.

The data “puts two rate cuts back on the table ... that’s what helps gold, because lower interest rates will help non-interest bearing assets such as gold,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank, adding that the drop in the dollar due to lower interest rate expectations is also supporting the price of gold.

The dollar index was down 0.7%, and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to their weakest levels since April 1. Traders raised their bets to price in 50 basis points of Fed policy easing (bps), or two-quarter-percentage cuts by the end of this year, from 40 bps before the CPI data.

Bets of a rate cut at the Fed’s meeting in September rose to about 70% from around 54% prior to the data. Attention will now be on the US central bank’s release at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) of its policy statement and updated quarterly economic projections.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold climbs on soft inflation data

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories