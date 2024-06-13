AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Copper prices rise as cooling US inflation boosts rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

LONDON: Copper prices bounced on Wednesday and the dollar tumbled after cooler-than-expected US inflation data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as September.

Headline inflation, a key indicator for the Fed’s rate policy, was flat last month, below expectations for a 0.1% gain. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped immediately after the inflation data release.

It traded up 2.3% at $9,981 a ton at 1300 GMT. The red metal hit seven-week lows of $9,680 a ton on Tuesday and has retreated 11% from its all-time high of $11,104.5 on May 20.

Traders said expectations of a dovish statement from the Fed when it wraps up a policy meeting later in the day and a lower US dollar - which makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies - had triggered buying across the board in industrial metals.

In terms of fundamentals, long-term demand drivers for copper, including artificial intelligence, are yet to actualise, said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“Copper demand has hit a soft patch with more wire rod plants cutting operation in May after a sharp rally,” he said.

High inventory levels pointed to a lacklustre buying appetite. Copper inventory remained at a four-year high of 336,964 tonnes in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). For other metals, tin jumped 4% to $33,200, after a dip to a one-month low last week. It has gained about 32% so far this year.

“We have seen some dip-buying by algorithmic traders in the past few days. Tin stocks are also decreasing,” a tin trader said. Algorithmic trading models, based on technical signals to buy or sell, have been “working better” in smaller markets like nickel, tin and zinc, Smith said.

ShFe’s tin inventory has dropped 9.4% since the beginning of June, to 16,297 tons. Aluminium was up 0.7% at $2,552, zinc rose 3% to $2,857.5, lead ticked up 0.8% to $2,173 and nickel was up 1.2%, at $18,025.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices rise as cooling US inflation boosts rate cut hopes

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories