Markets Print 2024-06-13

Cotton market: Spot rate firm amid low business activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. According to...
Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between 20,400 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

