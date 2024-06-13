AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (June 12, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (June 12, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13900-14000
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6900-7400
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed)          27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-34000
Gram White                 28000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin)           20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick)          22500-23500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                21000-26000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                 1400-1650a
======================================

