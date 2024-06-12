AIRLINK 77.87 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (5.9%)
Gulf bourses muted in early trade; Fed meet eyed

Published 12 Jun, 2024 02:04pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trading on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of US consumer price index data for May and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and interest rate projections due later in the day.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any US monetary policy changes are usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index retreated 0.5%, after the previous session of gains, with most of its constituents losing ground. Low-cost flyer Air Arabia slipped 3% and Emaar Properties shed 0.8%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell 0.2%, pressured by a 1.4% drop in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding and 3% decline in Multiply Group.

The investment holding company Multiply’s unit Omorfia has acquired Grooming Company Holding (TGCH), a salon and beauty services provider in the UAE.

Among other fallers, Alef Education, an edu-tech firm, dropped 8.9% to 1.23 dirham compared with its IPO price of 1.35 dirham per share in its market debut. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was down 0.1%, weighed down by losses in most sectors.

ACWA Power slipped 3.2% and Middle East Pharmaceutical dropped 1.7%.

Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of US Fed meet; Egypt rises

However, shares of the staffing company Saudi Manpower Solutions Co.

jumped 24% to 9.30 riyals compared to its IPO price of 7.50 riyals per share in its market debut.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.3%, helped by gains in most sectors with Commercial Bank adding 1.7% and Gulf International Services rising 3.2%.

