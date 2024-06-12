AIRLINK 77.75 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.74%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 36.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
DGKC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.37%)
FCCL 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.27%)
FFBL 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
HASCOL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
HBL 105.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 138.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.75%)
MLCF 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 119.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.37%)
PAEL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.91%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PTC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.28%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.03%)
SNGP 62.44 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.18%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 63.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 7,620 Increased By 76.6 (1.01%)
BR30 24,354 Increased By 318.1 (1.32%)
KSE100 73,131 Increased By 541.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 23,339 Increased By 202 (0.87%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks rise on hopes of earlier rate cut; Rentokil jumps

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 01:20pm

London stocks opened higher on Wednesday, prompting bets of an earlier rate cut after data showed that the British economy slowed to a halt in April, while pest control firm Rentokil Initial added to the gains.

By 7:07 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 8,185.63 points, set to snap a three-day losing steak. The mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.2% higher.

In the past two weeks, the benchmark index has dipped thrice below the 8,200 level, often regarded as one of the key signals indicating a potential shift towards a correction.

Meanwhile, a swift rebound in Britain’s economy in early 2024 came to a halt in April after data showed economic output was flat for the month.

Among individual stocks, Rentokil Initial surged 13.8% after Bloomberg News reported that Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has amassed a significant stake in the pest-control firm.

London stocks up as labour market data shows signs of cooling

Legal & General lost 4.2% after the life insurer said it would offer a 200 million pound ($254.9 million) share buyback and merge its investment units.

Across the pond, investors are bracing for US inflation data along with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Both are due later on Wednesday.

London stocks FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

London stocks rise on hopes of earlier rate cut; Rentokil jumps

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Read more stories