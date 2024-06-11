AIRLINK 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.88%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.63%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.24%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.32%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
HBL 105.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
HUBC 138.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.13%)
MLCF 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.69%)
OGDC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
PTC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.23%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.04%)
SNGP 61.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 7,561 Decreased By -64.9 (-0.85%)
BR30 24,136 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.92%)
KSE100 72,715 Decreased By -537.9 (-0.73%)
KSE30 23,189 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.9%)
Jun 11, 2024
Markets

London stocks up as labour market data shows signs of cooling

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 01:35pm

British equities opened on a positive note on Tuesday as investors cheered further signs of a cooling labour market in the UK. The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% by 7:07 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was also up 0.3%.

The pound slipped against the US dollar and was last at $1.2719.

The unemployment rate in Britain for April rose to 4.4% from 4.3%.

A Reuters poll had pointed to an unchanged unemployment rate.

British wages excluding bonuses - which are being watched by the Bank of England (BoE) as it considers when to cut interest rates - grew by 6% in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast wage growth of 6.1%.

Traders are now expecting nearly a 60% chance of a September rate cut by the BoE. The central bank meets in less than two weeks from now to take a call on borrowing costs.

Among individual stocks, Rio Tinto lost 1.9% and was the top loser on the FTSE 100 as the mining giant said it will buy Mitsubishi Corp’s 11.65% stake in Boyne Smelters (BSL) for an undisclosed sum.

FTSE nudges lower for week after record run

Anglo American fell 1.4% after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on the stock with an “equal-weight” rating. Bucking the trend, Oxford Instruments surged 8.1% after the nanotechnology tools maker reported its full-year results above estimates.

London stocks up as labour market data shows signs of cooling

