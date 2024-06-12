AIRLINK 74.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.36%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.91%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.39%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HASCOL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
SEARL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
SNGP 61.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.95%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,588 Increased By 44.6 (0.59%)
BR30 24,243 Increased By 208.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 72,988 Increased By 398.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 23,283 Increased By 146.1 (0.63%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, financials drag Australian shares lower; US CPI, Fed policy in focus

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 10:23am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, led by losses in heavy-weight miners and financials, with investors focused on the upcoming release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,720.1 by 0035 GMT. The benchmark touched its lowest in over a week.

In addition to the US inflation data, which could influence the timing of the Fed’s monetary policy easing, traders are on the watch for the outcome of the central bank’s two-day policy meeting, due later in the day.

Back in Sydney, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s two-day monetary policy meeting is scheduled for next week.

“We now expect the first cash rate cut (by the RBA) in February 2025 and expect easing shortly thereafter (most likely in April, although May is possible),” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.

Mining stocks fell as much as 1.1% to their lowest since March 27, on the back of falling iron ore prices.

Mining giants Rio Tinto and Fortescue shed as much as 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia’s mining and energy union said it has filed for same job same pay orders covering 1,700 labour-hire coal mine workers at three large BHP coal mines in Queensland.

BHP shares fell as much as 1.5% to their lowest since May 14. Rate-sensitive financial stocks fell as much as 0.6%, with the “Big Four” banks losing between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Gold stocks fell as much as 0.8% to their lowest level since early April, even as bullion prices firmed.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks gained as much as 0.6%, tracking higher oil prices.

Energy majors Woodside Energy and Santos gained as much as 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,776.64 points.

The benchmark is set to log losses for a fifth straight session.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, financials drag Australian shares lower; US CPI, Fed policy in focus

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Read more stories